I am writing about the border wall and the latest government shutdown and how I feel about it.
I have been following it on television and in the newspapers and I feel that there is a solution.
If the Republicans in both the House, Senate and the president want the border wall built they should be paying for it. Not the taxpayers. The government shutdown is not the way to get the money. Do not get it off the taxpayers. After all, President Trump lied about Mexico paying for the border wall.
He promised all the way through the presidential campaign that he would make Mexico pay for it, but Mexico refused to pay for it.
Jeffrey J. Medinger
Clinton