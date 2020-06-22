Letter: Pay for what you use

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I paid the first two installments of my property taxes and felt completely ripped off. I fully understand and don’t mind paying for police, fire, water, sewer, roads and garbage pick-up. However, I felt financially violated for having to pay for things I will never use. I don’t go to parks since I would rather work in my yard. I don’t visit Niabi Zoo since I feel that putting animals in a cage is just cruel. I don’t play golf; I simply don’t like the game.

I don’t ride Metro and judging from the empty buses I see day in and day out, most people don’t. I don’t visit libraries since the information I need is on the internet. I don’t see myself ever taking a course at Black Hawk College. To make matters worse, the epic failures of the Rock Island County Board (almost giving away Hope Creek, allowing the courthouse to intentionally rot, and paying extreme salary and benefits to county executives clearly indicates gross mismanagement and a total contempt for taxpayers, which results in radical spending and extreme taxation.

I believe in paying for what you use and do not feel obligated to subsidize your trip to the zoo or your golf game. In the immortal words of Mick Jagger, “I can’t get no satisfaction” by paying for services I will never use. Unless we reduce the tax burden in the county, the exodus of people, money and businesses will continue.