It was my own damn fault. The yellow fumes were rising from the air bag. Its punch broke my neck. After the surgeon inserted some metal and screws in my neck, over-layered with bone from a donor, I landed in my hospital room.
I owe my life to that hospital and the surgeon. In my opinion the hospital CEO earns his $1.3 million salary, as well as the vice presidents, at about $750,000 each, who guides the operations of the local area.
Without the hospital leadership, I would be dead.
I recall that I was in their care for three days. Each day, a cheerful lady would come in to mop the floor. She cleaned my lavatory, out of my sight, for a few minutes. She had a broad smile on her face every day. I knew her pay lingered around the minimum, or maybe even $9 hourly? As I lay in my bed, I wondered how her life outside of work was playing out for her.
Again, I believe the local CEO and vice presidents are worth every penny of their pay.
But couldn't the cheerful, pleasant folks who mop the floors and clean the lavatories make a bit more? Surely, $1 million or so coulc be siphoned off the hundreds of millions of dollars of hospital revenue for them. Why not? I think they are worth at least that much.
As I lay in my hospital bed I wondered about them and their rosy dispositions.
Don Wagschal
Davenport