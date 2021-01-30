Letter: Pay your debt

The Jan. 12 column by teacher Lauren Quinn, a UCLA graduate, covered topics from student loan debt forgiveness to her views on the teaching profession. My comments speak to the student loan cancellation movement. In a word – No.

Fundamentally, this a discussion about free choice and personal accountability. Student borrowers made the free choice as to their field of study, the school they went to, and how much they borrowed. There was full disclosure of interest rates and how the loans worked. These young adults were fully informed and made their decision. It is an example of conscious decisions and logical consequences. The fact that they now do not like the consequences of their well-informed decisions should not be ours to fix.

Many of us faced similar decisions and perhaps chose a less expensive state school or attended a two-year college and transferred to a four-year college. Others went to trade schools or participated in apprentice programs and earned their way as they learned their craft. Many of us worked while we were in school or worked and went to school part-time. Many of us have made the sacrifices and paid off our debt. Welcome to adulthood and accountability.