It was shattering to see the Times use a leftist liberal term in regard to the man who murdered Mollie Tibbetts as an "undocumented immigrant." The correct terminology is "illegal alien."
Drew Rossberg was killed by a man who entered illegally but gained temporary protective service.
"The number one responsibility of the federal government is to protect the citizenry. We have been betrayed by successive administrations who have allowed campaign contributions and votes to supersede that responsibility with the result being the deaths of tens of thousands of our loved ones," said Drew's father, Don.
And now we have lost yet another.
You can find more such needlessly tragic stories at the site published by The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).
Our hearts and prayers go out to the Tibbett family. However, Mollie's needless death serves as a resonating warning that we can no longer allow the infestation of criminals to continue. We have border and immigration laws for a reason. It is long past time to enforce them.
The Times owes the Tibbetts family an apology for its extremely inappropriate choice of wording.
Veronica Deevers
Low Moor, Iowa