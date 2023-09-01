God and science have been interacting for 14 billion years. God and Man have been interacting through faith about 6,000 years. We have been growing in our knowledge of the kingdom ever since. Will be interesting to see what the next 1,000 years brings to humanity as we interact with each other. Will we achieve peace and prosperity or follow the path of violence and poverty? We have the free will to choose. There are two competing forces in the battle of good vs evil. It is a binary system.

1. The LOGOS and The LAMP of the ELOHIM vs 2. The Red Dragon of Revelation and the Whore of Babylon.

“Follow the Science” is the modern chant of salvation. However, following peer reviewed science can only be trusted if several things are in place. The editorial scientists have not been bought and paid to deliver a predetermined result. Scientists that might have legitimate and contrary data are not censored. Government scientists involved in the regulatory process are not allowed to become gods over the topic being debated via allocation of research funds. The regulated corporations are not allowed to bribe the regulators.

I really think the peer reviewed process itself has become corrupted by money and politics. To the point where the DOJ will use regulations to prosecute scientists with a view that opposes the political agenda. Peer review gets destroyed in the process and settled science becomes the best financed group of scientists.

Lawrence Stowe, PhD

Chairman Stowe Foundation of Illinois

Moline