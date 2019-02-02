The events of mid-January have proven that Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a better decision maker than President Trump. Pelosi correctly decided that the president would do harm to the nation and the presidency if he tried to give the State of the Union message during the government shutdown. The president would have sounded like a fool if he tried to give a positive message during the shutdown, and the nation does not need to hear a negative message.
President Trump tried to get Congress to pass an ill-conceived border wall bill. The President is now saying this 21-day continuing resolution period may not be enough to work out a reasonable solution.
Pelosi did the nation a great favor in rejecting the border wall allotment and requiring that the issue get the full attention of the Congress.
The Democrats selected well for themselves and for the nation in choosing Rep. Nancy Pelosi as our Speaker of the House.
James Tucker
Riverdale