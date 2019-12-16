Letter: Pension reform needed

There’s an 800-pound monster hiding in plain sight – Illinois' public sector pensions.

Yours truly spoke against raising property taxes at the Rock Island City Council meeting. What’s wrong with 401Ks to replace the current pension monster destroying our financial integrity?

All politics are local, thus leaders closest to the people (city and county) should be the first sounding the alarm against this overwhelming pension tsunami.

Sadly just the opposite happened last month at the Rock Island County Board meeting. Partisans voted to raise property taxes and when challenged they fell back on bromides like, ‘we’re mandated to pay’, ‘our hands are tied.’

The same partisans chastised their constituents for gassing up and shopping in Iowa. They added, ‘we hope you show up at the Rock Island council to protest them too.’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

That’s when I decided to do just that.

My comment to Rock Island council leaders on Dec. 9 was to wish they could have attended the November county board meeting to see the condescending arrogance on display. I said, now it’s your turn to vote. If you’re truly non-partisan, what is stopping you from speaking truth to power?