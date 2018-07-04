To say that pensions are outdated — as the Quad-City Times editorial board did Sunday — is truly giving up.
Pensions are the one thing that people can rely on for the same amount every month to live on in addition to their social security. If more people had pensions, maybe so many people would not need assistance for housing and food.
To say that a 401(k) replaces the pension is irresponsible. They depend on the market and they are not mandated. They are volatile at times, especially if you have a volatile political environment. Letting companies off of the hook for not paying pensions is like saying go ahead and pay minimum wage to your employees.
The taxpayers will pick up the additional tab. I realize the latest Supreme Court ruling was against public unions, but you can bet that private unions will remain under attack. Do some research on what unions have done for so many American workers. It far outweighs the fee that non-union members would have to pay for union representation since they already enjoy the fruits of a union negotiated contract.
Karen Martin
Davenport