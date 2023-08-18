I thoroughly enjoyed Tom Martin’s humor piece, ‘Take care with your facts when writing letters’ in the August 13, 2023, Argus/Times. It isn’t often that a stern and staid newspaper editor does comedy, but Mr. Martin did it, and I applaud him!

While the entire piece was entertaining, the best part was the zinger at the end-“The facts I trust the most are the ones supplied by journalists, especially the ones I work with here in Davenport.” I was rolling on the floor on that because I remember a recent Gallup/Knight Foundation poll from February of 2023 that indicated that a paltry 26% of Americans trusted the news media (https://knightfoundation.org/reports/american-views-2023-part-2/). It looks to me - just my opinion and not a fact, except to me, which doesn’t count, because I’m not a journalist - that about 74% of Americans trust the facts of anyone BUT a journalist!

Why is that? Well, over the last 30 years we’ve had such upstanding "journalism" as the 1993 NBC News GMC Trucks incident; Dan Rather pushing a false story about George W. Bush’s Air National Guard service; Brian Williams’ helicopter being fired on, maybe; and Janet Cooke of the Washington Post and "Jimmy’s World." The readers can also look up such worthies as Stephen Glass, Jayson Blair, Michael Finkel and Ruth Shalit Barrett. Why, with journalists like that, it isn’t much wonder that people distrust the regular media and get their "news" from FOX and MSNBC, the completely impartial propaganda mouthpieces of the Republican and Democratic parties, respectively.

John Crist

Rock Island