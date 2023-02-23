I write today in reference to the Feb. 14 cartoon depicting Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green at the State of the Union speech (if you would call that a speech).

I question Mr. Luckovich of the Atlanta Journal Constitution as to who he thinks is wearing those so called masks? I would venture to say that the people of Georgia are pretty much behind Ms. Green and keeping more of a wary eye on the governor of the Peach State. I truly believe that there are no masks being worn in hiding from the proposals and actions that Congresswoman Green is trying to enact in defense of our great country.

I seem to remember the Democrats sitting on their hands and even having the infantile Speaker of the House (a distinguished position tarnished by Nancy Pelosi’s actions) tear up the copy of Trump's State of the Union speech. I was nauseous at seeing the third in line for the presidency acting like the third in line in an elementary school lunch line. And, I add, those sitting on their hands, had their little “white out” clothing gag going on. Those that don’t remember, I suggest you do what the loser Don Lemon of CNN suggested and “Google it.”

Personally, I admire the actions that the women from Georgia, Colorado, and Texas, in particular, are working. It is refreshing to see this backbone from elected representatives. Like to see the same action from the reps from Iowa and Illinois!

Brian E. Dugan

LeClaire