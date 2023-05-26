Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

How selfish is America becoming?

There is a decided lack of initiative and charity in the American culture today. One thing that has directly influenced this phenomenon is “top-down-management”- that is, if a lead person/manager/owner/or supervisor does not think of something, it is not to be done or considered.

I see the “that is not my job” and “I didn’t do that” attitude as I go about the Citiline Plaza area continually picking trash where I live. Now, right in plain sight is a one-block strip of land on the south edge of Citiline parking lot starting at the Westbrook Terrace sign and going to Second Street. This has not been mowed in months. Dandelions and grass are over a foot high, and the trash thrown there is unending. It is a perfect example of no one taking responsibility for keeping it mowed and clean. Westbrook Terrace landscaper takes no responsibility, neither does the city of Moline and so the mess continues.

In the regard of picking up human litter which I have been doing for over a decade, I do because I care, and it needs to be done! Too many people walk right by any such task needing to be done because “I didn’t do it” or “That’s not my job” is their mantra. Shame on Moline City! Shame on Westbrook Terrace ownership!

Caryl Altemus

Moline