Letter: People should vote on juvenile detention center

In 2019, Wold Architects writes the "Scott County JDC and Jail Assessment". They receive $74,000 from the county, and recommend a whopping expansion — to 64 beds.
Next, Wold facilitates the community panel to discuss their assessment and make recommendations. The assessment was not available before the panel, so nobody in Scott County was able to read it ahead of time to make informed criticism or suggestions. All that we, the Scott County residents, had to go on was what Wold said at the panel, which they received $37,000 from the county to host.
After the panel, the county awarded Wold the contract for design and architectural services for the new facilities: $132,000.
Scott County residents need to know more about the implications of the facility, and we need to give Scott County residents a voice on how $17 million of their money should be spent. The best time for this was before a quarter million of our tax dollars were invested into Wold's assessment and design. The second best time is now. Scott County Board: Make the assessment public and hold a referendum.
Gavin Gassmann
Davenport