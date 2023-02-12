In his Feb. 7 column ("A tale of two states"), Mark Schwiebert compares legislative initiatives and policies between Democrat-led Illinois and Republican-led Iowa and wonders how their respective positions will play out in the future.

Although it is clear he believes the policies of Illinois are superior, he posits that only the future will provide an answer. What future is he waiting for? The Illinois-Iowa Quad-Cities is a perfect place to test the two states' approaches, as people here can readily choose either state. And what are we seeing? On what side of the river are communities thriving and new businesses opening, where is new housing being developed, where are jobs being created?

This is not to say that specific policies in either state can't be critiqued or improved, but people in the Quad-Cities are voting with their legs and taking their tax base and civic support to Iowa. Do those of us who still reside in Illinois tell our children who are returning to the area that they should favor Illinois, where fiscal discipline is an oxymoron, or that they should choose the prosperity and growth of Iowa? Illinois continues to lose population as a whole, and the policies driving that out-migration are the same ones at play in the Quad Cities.

There is no need to wait, Mr. Schwiebert. Your answer is already here, and obvious.

James Becht

Moline