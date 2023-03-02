There is a massive problem in this country, and it is affecting people from all walks of life. The problem is religion, and what politicians are trying to do in the name of what they say their religion tells them to do.

All of the hateful misogynist agendas are supposedly faith-based. So many policies in our day-to-day life are controlled by these people and policies. For example: most insurance companies will pay 10s, if not 100s of thousands of dollars for in-vitro fertilization, while very few will cover the cost of birth control pills or other methods which cost just pennies in comparison. Of course, that’s meant to encourage more births which most religions preach, not prevent births which would benefit women and families from being over-burdened with unwanted births. This needs to change, and now.

And some GOP politicians are gearing up for banning some birth control methods altogether or making them harder to obtain. And with the LGBTQ community, politicians say gay marriage “threatens” their heterosexual marriages. Just nonsense, and we need to stand up to these people to let them know they are in the minority in the 21st Century!

Sherri Lawton

Milan