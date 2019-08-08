I enjoyed Don Doxsie's article (Aug. 3) about the days, back in the 1930s, when Major League Baseball teams played mid-season exhibition games in places like the Quad Cities. At the end, however, Don speculates that the reason such games no longer occur is "the players' union would never allow such a thing."
The problem is not the players. I know. Shortly after buying the River Bandits (then the Swing) in 2007, I looked into getting a major league team to come to the Quad Cities. I thought it would be great to showcase our community, and for Quad Citizens to see major league players.
But it was not to be. MLB rules do not permit exhibition games after the season opens, other than the All Star Game.
Teams may play exhibitions before the season, though, and a few years later I had an offer to do so — if we would take them on as our MLB affiliate. But given that MLB moved Opening Day up to late March (and we all know what March weather feels like here), I was unwilling to jettison the Astros for a game that might feature snow, freezing rain or 30 degree temperatures – assuming there wasn't a flood.
Hopefully, Major League Baseball will someday change its rules so we can again host MLB exhibitions in the Quad Cities. I would love nothing more than to give everyone in the QCA a chance to see major league players at Modern Woodmen Park. But not in the cold of March.
Dave Heller
Owner, Quad-Cities River Bandits