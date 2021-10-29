Letter: Perplexing

I see the Atlanta Braves made it to the World Series. A friend pointed out something, though, that I do find perplexing.
Didn't Major League Baseball move this year's All-Star Game from Atlanta this year in protest of Georgia's voting laws? Did those laws change from July to October? Shouldn't Major League Baseball force the Braves to play their World Series games in some other stadium? We can't have someone that, say, has a little T-shirt kiosk near the ballpark make a dime when people will be forced to stand in the hot sun for days without water waiting to vote (that's how I heard it, anyway).
Someone cynical might think that Major League Baseball was simply blindly knee-jerk responding to the Twitter mobs and pressures of the moment when making their business decisions, like moving the All-Star Game. If they were serious, the Braves would be playing their World Series games back in Milwaukee or Boston this year.
We won't even bring up the Braves fans' continued use of the tomahawk chop and chant.
John Crist
Rock Island