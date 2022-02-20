 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Personal protection

Letters to the editor

The article "Stop. Don't buy that gun" cites a number of studies in support of the author's point that a gun should not be kept in a home. But he bases this on a misquote, saying that gun-rights advocates claim "more than 2 million gun-use deaths occur each year." What the National Rifle Association actually says is that "firearms are used more than 2 million times a year for personal protection and that the presence of a firearm, without a shot being fired, prevents crime in many instances." They, too, can cite studies and incidents to support their claims.

What we do know is that defunding the police, dispersing hordes of illegal immigrants into our cities, releasing criminal suspects without posting bail, etc., is leading to the realization that our protection is becoming a more personal responsibility.

The author of the article is dismissive toward the many burglaries that occur, but the person responsible for a family isn't, and if awakened in the middle of the night by the sound of broken glass and approaching footsteps, three things will be true: 1) no studies or statistics will matter; 2) the intruder will get to the resident before a 911 responder can, and 3) having a defensive weapon available so one doesn't have to face the intruder with nothing but bare hands is worth all the alleged risks.

People are also reading…

John Dixell

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Taken to the cleaners

Letter: Taken to the cleaners

The information provided by Tim Flaherty on the on the opinion page of Feb. 11, 2022, answered the questions I have been asking the Social Sec…

Letter: Asking for a refund

Letter: Asking for a refund

Over the last 70 years, I have seen our country turn its back on a product that it actually encouraged in years past.

Letter: Hypocrisy

Letter: Hypocrisy

This week in radical right-wing news, two Iowa Republicans introduced a bill that would require the state to adopt standards for a course on t…

Letter: Disrespect

Letter: Disrespect

A dozen years ago, trying a new computer, I wrote a letter to the Quad-City Times. They printed it.

Letter: Bashing teachers

Letter: Bashing teachers

The radical right’s new Bash Teachers Bill is making headlines. Calling it a "Parent Bill of Rights" does not make it so. The radical right ha…

Letter: Fair is fair

Letter: Fair is fair

As reported in the Jan. 23 edition, the Scott County Sheriff is seeking an estimated 6% budget increase (about $1 million) to address growing …

Letter: Where they succeed

Letter: Where they succeed

Our American dream is faltering, wobbling, weaving on weak knees, stumbling, fearing how far it can fall. This is fact, not fiction, the Ameri…

Letter: Unnecessary

Letter: Unnecessary

Gov. Kim Reynolds' proposal to use taxpayer dollars to provide vouchers to parents who wish to send their children to private schools is unnec…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News