Letter: Personal protection

The article "Stop. Don't buy that gun" cites a number of studies in support of the author's point that a gun should not be kept in a home. But he bases this on a misquote, saying that gun-rights advocates claim "more than 2 million gun-use deaths occur each year." What the National Rifle Association actually says is that "firearms are used more than 2 million times a year for personal protection and that the presence of a firearm, without a shot being fired, prevents crime in many instances." They, too, can cite studies and incidents to support their claims.

What we do know is that defunding the police, dispersing hordes of illegal immigrants into our cities, releasing criminal suspects without posting bail, etc., is leading to the realization that our protection is becoming a more personal responsibility.

The author of the article is dismissive toward the many burglaries that occur, but the person responsible for a family isn't, and if awakened in the middle of the night by the sound of broken glass and approaching footsteps, three things will be true: 1) no studies or statistics will matter; 2) the intruder will get to the resident before a 911 responder can, and 3) having a defensive weapon available so one doesn't have to face the intruder with nothing but bare hands is worth all the alleged risks.

John Dixell

Rock Island

