Letter: Personal successes

The Jim Crow South that Don Wooten grew up in and railed against in Tuesday's newspaper was ended by President Lyndon Johnson and the congressional Republicans in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. The only real vestige of that era is President Joe Biden, who opposed the movement, claiming desegregation would create a "racial jungle."

I'd like to share some of my experiences which seem to have occurred in an alternate universe from Wooten's. I'm an engineer and did all my academic work at the University of Iowa during the 1960s. The dean of the College of Engineering was Dr. Phil Hubbard, a Black man. My faculty adviser, for my undergraduate and graduate degrees, was Dr. Kwan Rim, a Korean.

I married the girl of my dreams and went from Presbyterian to Methodist. The Bishop of The Methodist Church of Iowa was the Rev. James Thomas, a Black man.

I became the modernization officer of the Rock Island Arsenal, Project REARM, in the 1980s. I served under colonels Paul Greenberg, John Cowings, and John Gamino, who were the Arsenal's first Jewish, Black, and Hispanic commanders, respectively. In 1960, we elected President John Kennedy, a Catholic, and in 2008, President Barack Obama, who is Black.