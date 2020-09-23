Letter: Perspective

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Spanish Flu's role in World War I is worth noting in the present pandemic, to give perspective.

Two points:

1. In the final German offensive March 21, 1918 to July 18,1918, Germany had fewer soldiers than the Allies. The Spanish Flu decimated both armies at about the same rate but weakened German capacity to fight more due to the fewer soldiers General Erich Ludendorff had to begin his offensive. Soon Germany had to sue for peace.

2. President Wilson contracted Spanish Flu at the Versailles Peace Conference. He was bedridden for days, negotiating from bed. Historians speculate the flu affected his decision-making adversely. In order to get his League of Nations, he gave France and Britain what they wanted, highly punitive measures that hollowed out Germany and embittered Germans. Result: Seeds for World War II planted and Wilson never got the United States to join the league though Germany did join in 1926.

Today historians view World Wars I and II as parts 1 and 2 of one global war. And a disease, the Spanish Flu, played a significant role in part 1 which largely produced part 2, so-called World War II.