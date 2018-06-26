I have led a diverse life. I spent more than a decade in financial services, and now six years as a nurse. I have been a very passionate advocate for healthcare reform for over 15 years now. My goal this election cycle was to vote on character and goals before all else. Not party. I was excited at first to see a message by Dr. Chris Peters who is running against Dave Loebsack in our district. I thought maybe now there is someone who is willing to stand apart from party and do the right thing. But I have found since that he is the same old song and dance. He stands for more insurance company intervention in our health care system. I asked him days ago his stance on what was going on at the border about parents and children being separated. I received no response until I saw him posting on Facebook that he opposes keeping families apart... but this message was posted around the same time Trump signed an executive order banning the practice. He played it safe. He has no real input on keeping guns out of our schools, and the only message he really has is “I’m different from other Republicans” despite the fact that he really is no different. Do not let him fool you into thinking he’s more independent than the rest. He’s as strict of party line as you can get.
Erinn Crane
Davenport