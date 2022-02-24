 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Phase out the Renewable Fuel Standard

Letters to the editor

I have lived in the Midwest all my life. My desire is for Midwesterners to lead successful and healthy lives, including farmers. I believe that the current Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) policies to produce biofuels (ethanol and biodiesel) pose a grave threat to future Midwestern prosperity.

The 2005 RFS federal program requires increasing amounts of biofuels to be blended into transportation fuels sold in the United States each year until 2022. Additional federal programs were created to incentivize (subsidize) farmers and ethanol producers to produce more biofuels. Today, about 40% of our corn crop is used to produce ethanol. Biofuel programs assumed that burning biofuels would reduce pollution and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as compared to burning oil-based fuels.

This assumption has been proven entirely incorrect by multiple recent studies, including this PNAS study: https://www.pnas.org/content/119/9/e2101084119.

Up to 70% more energy is required to produce ethanol than the energy contained in the ethanol produced. Over 20% more GHGs are released to produce ethanol than to produce an equivalent amount of gasoline. There are no good reasons to produce biofuels.

People are also reading…

Massive state and federal biofuel programs have severely distorted energy and agriculture markets. A major part of our Midwest economy is based on a lie that must be rectified. Do not vote for politicians who claim biofuel production is good for our economy and/or environment.

Please encourage your elected representatives to phase out (by 2032) the federal RFS program and all subsidies and laws that encourage production and/or use of biofuels.

Richard Patterson

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Taken to the cleaners

Letter: Taken to the cleaners

The information provided by Tim Flaherty on the on the opinion page of Feb. 11, 2022, answered the questions I have been asking the Social Sec…

Letter: No welcome sign

Letter: No welcome sign

The shrinking population in Iowa is a problem. The economy is farming. Like the oil industry, farming is heavily subsidized. When weather dest…

Letter: An overreach

Letter: An overreach

Electric vehicles may be a good fit for many of today's transportation needs, but they certainly are not as clean as you are lead to believe. …

Letter: Hypocrisy

Letter: Hypocrisy

This week in radical right-wing news, two Iowa Republicans introduced a bill that would require the state to adopt standards for a course on t…

Letter: Gone to blue states

Letter: Gone to blue states

I have lived in Colorado, Nebraska, California, Wyoming, Italy, Puerto Rico, Spain and Colombia, and made lengthy visits to Ecuador, Brazil, P…

Letter: Kudos

Letter: Kudos

Kudos to State Rep. Tony McCombie for standing her ground the other day while in session in Springfield. Tony stood up for her freedoms to rem…

Letter: Proud

Letter: Proud

As a parent and grandparent, I have never been so proud to say my children graduated from the Central Dewitt School District. Recently the sch…

Letter: The real danger

Letter: The real danger

The Department of Homeland Security has declared that people who "engage in misleading narratives" are terrorists. They bemoan the declining l…

Letter: Losing our landmark

Letter: Losing our landmark

I'm curious as to why the Rock Island City Council voted unanimously to give our statue of Black Hawk to a business located in another city. A…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News