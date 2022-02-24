Letter: Phase out the Renewable Fuel Standard

I have lived in the Midwest all my life. My desire is for Midwesterners to lead successful and healthy lives, including farmers. I believe that the current Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) policies to produce biofuels (ethanol and biodiesel) pose a grave threat to future Midwestern prosperity.

The 2005 RFS federal program requires increasing amounts of biofuels to be blended into transportation fuels sold in the United States each year until 2022. Additional federal programs were created to incentivize (subsidize) farmers and ethanol producers to produce more biofuels. Today, about 40% of our corn crop is used to produce ethanol. Biofuel programs assumed that burning biofuels would reduce pollution and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as compared to burning oil-based fuels.

This assumption has been proven entirely incorrect by multiple recent studies, including this PNAS study: https://www.pnas.org/content/119/9/e2101084119.

Up to 70% more energy is required to produce ethanol than the energy contained in the ethanol produced. Over 20% more GHGs are released to produce ethanol than to produce an equivalent amount of gasoline. There are no good reasons to produce biofuels.

Massive state and federal biofuel programs have severely distorted energy and agriculture markets. A major part of our Midwest economy is based on a lie that must be rectified. Do not vote for politicians who claim biofuel production is good for our economy and/or environment.

Please encourage your elected representatives to phase out (by 2032) the federal RFS program and all subsidies and laws that encourage production and/or use of biofuels.

Richard Patterson

Moline

