Letter: Photos were insensitive

I have always enjoyed sipping coffee and reading my morning paper. Imagine my surprise when I opened the Sunday, July 5 paper to a half-page picture of a close up of a gentleman laying in his casket. My deep condolences to his family. I'm sorry that I had to turn the page immediately and disregard the adjoining article completely. To the newspaper, please choose a more sensitive method of capturing your audience's attention.

Diana Hebbeln

Rock Island

