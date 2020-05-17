Letter: Physical distancing

Whenever I hear the two words "social distancing," I cringe for two reasons: First, because it is heard all the time. You just can't get away from it. And second, "social" is really not the right word. A much better word would be "physical." I might be physically separated from someone by six feet, but that doesn't keep me from being social; it just means I might have to talk a little louder, but we're still social.