Letter: Physical distancing

Whenever I hear the two words "social distancing," I cringe for two reasons: First, because it is heard all the time. You just can't get away from it. And second, "social" is really not the right word. A much better word would be "physical." I might be physically separated from someone by six feet, but that doesn't keep me from being social; it just means I might have to talk a little louder, but we're still social.

So we are separated physically, not socially.

Even if you are alone, you can still be social via phone or computer. I just hope and pray that soon the day will come when the virus is conquered and "social distancing" and "physical distancing" are well behind us as only a painful memory.

Rick Sundin

Davenport

