Letter: Pick it up
I walk my dog twice a day in Devils Glen Park, and I am appalled and disheartened at the lack of responsible adults who do not pick up after their dogs. We are fortunate to have such beautiful parks and it's hard to see them being defaced by uncaring individuals.

This park is heavily used by children, Frisbee golfers, walkers and runners plus the baseball diamond to the east. The park or neighborhood is no different than your own backyard. Please have respect for others property and pick up after your dog. 

Pat McQueen

Bettendorf

