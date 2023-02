On the cover of this newspaper special section, you show a picture of the John Deere Pavilion. Yet, there is no article in this special section about John Deere!

This is certainly misleading to readers. I expected to find a write-up inside the special section about John Deere. Most notably, Deere & Company has been a leading force in the Quad Cities for all the years I have been here (that would be 40-plus years.)