I was surprised the other day when we were told to conserve electricity in the heatwave.

With all the government talking heads telling us to switch from natural gas to electricity you could swear everything was hunky dory.

With the millions more people are paying for energy why is nothing being done to update the grid? No doubt the people will be required to pay for that too.

Companies need to know the peoples patience is finite. The government needs to know that also.

Steven Collier

Davenport

