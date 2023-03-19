Iowa needs long-term, good-paying union jobs. C02 pipeline development would only create a handful of jobs for a short time if they're built. The long-term damage and risks from pipelines simply aren't worth it.

Rather than supporting yet another extractive agribusiness project in Iowa, why don't we use federal resources from the Inflation Reduction Act to create thousands of jobs installing and maintaining solar panels on buildings. Or given that between 2018-2022, 76% of Iowa kids 6 years and younger had lead detected in their blood, how about we invest in replacing countless lead pipes across our state.

That's the kind of job creation strategy we can get behind. Stable, long-term employment in work that reduces pollution, invest in our children's well-being and future and protects our communities rather than propping up corporate profits for pipeline companies like Summit, Navigator, and Wolf/ADM.

Kenn Bowen

Iowa CCI Member

Iowa City