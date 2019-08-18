{{featured_button_text}}

Last week at work, one of our machines broke down, and President Trump is to blame; also a flat tire a few days ago is his fault. I will sure be glad when President Trump is out of office in five years. Amen. 

Duane A. Cook

Savanna, Ill.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0