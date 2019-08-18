Last week at work, one of our machines broke down, and President Trump is to blame; also a flat tire a few days ago is his fault. I will sure be glad when President Trump is out of office in five years. Amen.
Duane A. Cook
Savanna, Ill.
Commentary from readers is the heart of our editorial pages.
