Letter: Plain English
The Republican Party, including Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst and Gov. Kim Reynolds do not want you to vote.

According to Sen. Mitch McConnell and our Iowa senators, if the nationwide Republican, mean-spirited voter suppression efforts fail, they will lose elections. Their stories include 100% total lies about past voting irregularities.

In plain English, McConnell and most Republicans know that they only care about the rich and very rich, and if ordinary middle-class people vote they will lose.

Prove them right.

Don Moeller

Davenport

