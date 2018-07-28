As candidate for supervisor, I’m often asked: “What does Scott County do?” In response, I’m visiting various county departments to learn more about county operations. I recently had the opportunity to tour our County Emergency Management facility. The agency is led by Dave Donovan, an extremely capable and committed professional. I left our meeting thinking how fortunate we are to have Mr. Donovan and his team planning for the natural disasters we hope won’t happen. Why? Because hope is not a plan.
But, today I’m more concerned about the possible economic disaster gathering strength over our Scott County farmers. Here, too, we need a responsive or preventative plan for the economic disaster we hope won’t happen. Remember, the 1980s Farm Crisis was triggered by foreign trade policy, too. It devastated our farmers and our farm equipment manufacturers. Nearly 40 years later, again, we find our Scott County farmers and economy caught in the crossfire of another global trade war. And, the casualties are piling up. Soybean prices have plummeted to a 10-year-low and corn futures already have fallen by 15 percent.
Our farmers, our neighbors, deserve our attention and support. We are one community. County officials should start planning now to ensure a “soft landing,” near-term, and a more secure future, long-term. How? Collaborate on alternative use innovation. Encourage greater local, domestic consumption. Support new market development. And, explore riverfront and farm-to-market access improvements. We cannot simply hope the issue will resolve itself. After all, hope is not a plan.
Ken Croken
Davenport
Editor's note: Croken, a Democrat, is running for a seat on Scott County Board of Supervisor.