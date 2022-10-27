Letter: Plan your votes wisely

In this election season, the GOP is employing its time-tested strategy of ratcheting up fear and hatred among its voting base and cultivating unease among potentially persuadable voters. Much of this strategy involves creating imaginary threats and magnifying minor threats.

Voters need to practice rational risk assessment when planning their vote. Binary comparisons can be helpful in this regard.

Which of these is the greater threat?

1. Being asked to use unfamiliar or grammatically questionable pronouns OR violent threats against the LGBTQ community.

2. Transgender students claiming their spot in gender-affirming locker rooms and bathrooms OR harassing trans kids until they commit suicide.

3. Banning assault rifles (which have no purpose other than mass murder) OR seeing assault rifles used to slaughter people in schools and public settings.

4. Temporary food inflation due to Covid, supply chain issues, and the war in Ukraine OR permanent food inflation due to crop failures, drought, and floods caused by catastrophic climate change.

5. The teaching of accurate American history (warts and all) OR the suppression of facts and the sanitizing of American history.

6. Providing refuge to legal asylum seekers OR illegally barring their entry, condemning many of them to death.

7. Imaginary threats of voter fraud OR the real threats to voting posed by partisan gerrymandering, voter suppression, and corrupt Secretaries of State.

8. A party that defends democracy OR an authoritarian party that seeks to destroy democracy through illegal and quasi-legal means.

Mike Diamond

Rock Island