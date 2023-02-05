On Jan. 11, I sat on the porch of my apartment in Moline and ate my lunch at noon. It was early spring. This the Midwest and January, yet there is bare ground that is cold, but not yet frozen and just small vestiges of the pitiful snowstorm we had 10 days ago. Birds are calling to each other and there will be nests full of new chicks — in January!

It is a stark reminder that from coast to coast weather is undergoing cataclysmic swings in all aspects. California was besieged last summer by a wildfire season that was hellish, and now there are torrential rains destroying the coastline, flooding cities and killing people. Buffalo, New York got four feet of heavy, wet snow, and was paralyzed. Moline can’t beg, borrow or steal a decent cold spell and six inches of snow, in winter 2023.

The root cause of all this chaos is the species human, and we must do a massive and immediate "about face" if we are to save the planet. God help us or we had better find a new home a million light years away to try to continue life.

Caryl Altemus

Moline