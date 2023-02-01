Letter: Planned demolition of Central Jr. High brings flood of memories

If these walls could talk, they would tell the story about growing up in a turbulent time The Vietnam war was raging, politics were dividing our country, and we were a part of the integration of our schools. Yet, somehow we survived and became better despite the trials and tribulations.

We, the class of 73 at Central Jr. High School (Rocky 76). For those three brief years we bonded and became family. We even have a Central Jr. High reunion every time we have our high school reunion. Fifty-years ago I moved away and recently moved back. It's like I never moved away, my friends welcomed me back and we resumed old friendships.

Yesterday I saw an article on Facebook that said Central Junior High School is set to be demolished. It sent a flood of memories of my time there and the people who helped shape my life, the teachers, the staff, the cafeteria workers and the janitors. They all had a hand in my future. My friends I had back then, some have passed, others have moved away; there is still a core group of us around and we are planning on going by the old school and taking pictures, share a few memories and some stories of such an important time in our life.

And I just wanted to say thank you to the staff, the teachers, the janitors, the lunch ladies, my friends and the school Goodbye Central Jr High. Thank you for such good memories forever in my heart.

Charles Mathews

Rock Island