Letter: Planting a seed

In a time in our world when our very own Quad-Cities community is faced with so much uncertainty, unity is needed the most. History continues to echo the dream of one man. Equity, inclusion and diversity are not words you can understand by only reading or discussing; instead, they must be experienced to garner the true spirit of civil rights and what Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy stood for.

MLK Park will bring cultural awareness to all the citizens of the Quad-Cities, but most importantly will connect the educational landscape for all our students and staff, community members and organizations, both non-profit and for-profit, to expand the diverse learning opportunities for our students beyond the traditional classroom.

Our words of support mean so much, but our commitment as a community to rally together and financially support the MLK Park will be the collective action our children will be able to experience and remember for generations to come.

I am asking all of us to contribute financially to this incredible cause that I believe will plant a seed in our children's lives and will bring our communities and world closer to making Dr. King's dream a reality. No donation is too big or too small. To make a donation, please visit the Friends of MLK website at https://fomlkdavenport.wixsite.com/website.

In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, "Faith is taking the first step even when you can't see the whole staircase."

Jabari Woods

Davenport

(Jabari Woods is associate director, HR and Equity for Davenport Community Schools.)

 

