Letter: Play ball

This week kicks off baseball for the Quad Cities River Bandits. It wasn’t too long ago that Major League Baseball threatened to eliminate over 40 minor league teams nationwide. That included our hometown team, the Quad Cities River Bandits. Needless to say, many people in our area were crushed, including the players, host families, and local businesses who benefit from the economic activity during the season.

It would have taken away a resource for charitable causes and deflated a source of local pride, camaraderie, and growth for the next generation of baseball players and fans. That’s when Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst went to bat for our hometown team.

Joined by 13 of their colleagues, Grassley and Ernst stepped up to the plate in support of our minor league teams and hometown fans. Their resolution (HR 6020) was passed last year in the U.S. Senate with strong bipartisan support. Due to their efforts, my family, and thousands of others across the nation, will get to enjoy America’s pastime for another season here in the Quad Cities. Let's play ball!

Matt Dohrmann

Davenport

