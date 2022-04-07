 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Letter: Play ball

Letters logo

This week kicks off baseball for the Quad Cities River Bandits. It wasn’t too long ago that Major League Baseball threatened to eliminate over 40 minor league teams nationwide. That included our hometown team, the Quad Cities River Bandits. Needless to say, many people in our area were crushed, including the players, host families, and local businesses who benefit from the economic activity during the season.

It would have taken away a resource for charitable causes and deflated a source of local pride, camaraderie, and growth for the next generation of baseball players and fans. That’s when Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst went to bat for our hometown team.

Joined by 13 of their colleagues, Grassley and Ernst stepped up to the plate in support of our minor league teams and hometown fans. Their resolution (HR 6020) was passed last year in the U.S. Senate with strong bipartisan support. Due to their efforts, my family, and thousands of others across the nation, will get to enjoy America’s pastime for another season here in the Quad Cities. Let's play ball!

People are also reading…

Matt Dohrmann

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A leader

Letter: A leader

Just over two weeks ago, I had the opportunity to meet Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at a Scott County Republican Women’s event. Throughout the pande…

Letter: Left out

Letter: Left out

On March 31, I attended the Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting as an ally of Quad-Cities Interfaith on behalf of excluded essential wor…

Letter: Why?

Letter: Why?

Republican leaders favor abolishing abortions. They also oppose birth control and the "morning after" pill taken by women. Since women cannot …

Letter: Immoral

Letter: Immoral

People everywhere in the world, and in the United States, are hungry. War is scarring humanity and the "beast of pandemic" is reinventing itse…

Letter: Keep up the fight

Letter: Keep up the fight

For years, U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson have chased down the connection between Hunter Biden and the communist Chinese government…

Letter: Questions

Letter: Questions

In regard to the article, "Electric vs. Gas", in the April 2 edition, promoting the conversion from hydrocarbon-fueled to electrically-driven …

Letter: Donate life

Letter: Donate life

April is National Donate Life Month. I received a heart transplant 21 years ago, my youngest brother one year ago and the third brother just w…

Letter: Choosing democracy

Letter: Choosing democracy

After watching President Biden's speech from Poland, it made me prouder that he is our president during this crisis with Russia. Listening to …

Letter: Fix eviction problem

Letter: Fix eviction problem

I live in Davenport, which has long struggled with homelessness. It's therefore important to me that fellow Iowans are not unnecessarily barre…

Letter: Adopt a shot clock

Letter: Adopt a shot clock

Bravo to the IHSAA for adopting a shot clock for Iowa high school basketball beginning next season! I have been ranting (to the displeasure of…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News