I just walked my puppy to Meier Park in Bettendorf. I couldn’t go in, though, because two city employees were spraying weed killer all around the playground equipment on a few tufts of crabgrass.
It would have taken these guys maybe five minutes to pull those weeds. I questioned them about it, they told me to “call the office," which I did but got a voicemail. There will be children and puppies playing there later today oblivious to the poison they are playing in.
I’m just shocked to realize the city of Bettendorf cares nothing about our kids.
Candy Thomas
Bettendorf