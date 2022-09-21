Letter: Please bring back my comics page

I will preface by saying this is my first, ever, letter to you. My concern is the disintegrating comics page. Please, bring back my comic page! Everyday I cut out the comics, saving them till I get a good stack, and then mailing them to my grandchildren in Maryland (Red and Rover are favorites). I have a some very old cartoons clipped from the Times and pinned to a spot over my desk; Mutts, Pickles, and Frazz. These start my day off right with everything from Isak Dinesen to Dr. Seuss quotes.

When many people think of the New Yorker, they remember their great cartoons, but bet they can’t name a single article from years ago. America is facing serious difficulties from immigration to the economy, but we still need to find joy. Cartoons poke fun at us, teach us, and generally start our day off with a chuckle or two. Why, oh, why would you take that away from us? We need that levity.

Thank you for many years of great cartoons, and please, give me many more.

Sheryl Kress

Bettendorf