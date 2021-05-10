Letter: Please, get vaccinated

Scientists tell us that it takes 80-85% of the population to be vaccinated before we reach herd immunity. Yet polls show that approximately 30% do not plan to get vaccinated. The only conclusion to draw is that we will never get back to square one. The virus will always be with us.

I am 73 years old and I remember mumps, measles, whooping cough and polio. We don't even think about those diseases anymore because we have vaccines. But I remember contracting measles when I was in third grade and running a temperature above 104 for 3-4 days and my parents being very worried.

Ask people in my age group, and we all knew someone who was older who was crippled from polio, sterile from mumps, or deaf from measles before we had the vaccines. Our children have escaped these dreadful diseases. Wouldn't a world without Covid be a blessing? We can have 40,000 people at Wrigley Field again if we all work together and get vaccinated. It's not political. Whatever your politics, for all of our sake, please get vaccinated.

Lois Uhig Case

Cordova

