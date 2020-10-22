Letter: Please vote

Now more than ever, people need to vote. I cannot express how important this is. Do your research on elected officials in your county. Do your research on who should be president.
Whether voting by mail or going to the polls, do your part. Every vote matters. Especially during this pandemic. If you don't vote, don't complain who wins. We, the American people, can make a difference by doing so. Thank you for your time and be safe.
Angie Rohwer
Davenport
