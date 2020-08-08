Letter: Please, wear a face covering

The toll of the COVID-19 pandemic is already staggering, and it will take years to truly understand its impact on our health, our country and our way of life. We have seen that reopening our country isn’t without consequences, as many areas have experienced surges of positive cases, hospitalizations, even increasing deaths.

COVID-19 cases are rising in the Quad Cities. The Scott County and Rock Island County Medical Societies, comprised of local physicians from every specialty, want to support and strongly encourage the wearing of face coverings. This is a public health measure, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has provided guidance that face coverings are essential in preventing community spread of COVID-19. We wish to emphasize the wearing of face masks, in conjunction with staying home when ill, physical distancing, hand washing, testing and contact tracing. These are the best tools we have for controlling the spread of the virus.

Until effective treatments and vaccines are developed, we must all remain vigilant and continue taking steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by protecting each other, and in turn our local health care capacity to care for our citizens. Please wear a face covering.

The Physicians of the Scott County & Rock Island County Medical Societies

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0