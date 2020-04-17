Letter: Please wear masks in public

In a recent letter to the editor the writer stated that he was disappointed to see so many people wearing face masks since these masks should be available for the hospitals. The CDC recommends that everyone should be wearing a cloth mask. These masks are not for hospital use and should be available in a variety of places, maybe even by someone sewing them in your neighborhood. When I am wearing my mask and if I have the virus without symptoms, I am preventing shedding the virus to you and I am not spreading it in the store. However, this mask does not protect me from the virus being spread by someone near me who is not wearing a mask; please, everyone wear a mask when out in the public. By reducing the spread, you will be assisting the hospitals from being overwhelmed with patients.