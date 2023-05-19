Over Mother’s Day weekend, I wrote a novella using ChatGPT as a writing assistant.

I’m already a published author, and I have a Ph.D. in English literature. I decided to experiment with software since it’s been so controversial in recent months. I wanted to see what all the fuss was about, so I emptied the junk drawer of my imagination.

It took three days to write almost 20K words, yesterday morning to lightly edit, format, and upload it as an eBook, and about 12 hours for Amazon to approve it for sale. The novella is about Black vampires living in antebellum Appalachia. I was trying to imagine the result if Toni Morrison and Anne Rice had collaborated.

As I wrote, I asked the software to recreate the passages I copied and pasted into ChatGPT in the writing style of Alexandre Dumas. It was the most fun I’ve had writing in a while, and I honestly don’t understand why people are offended by this software’s abilities when they aren’t offended by using filters over a selfie or a politician hiring a speech writer.

I loved the result and I am fascinated by the potential, especially for people who have limitations on their cognitive abilities but still want to tell their story. There’s no way anyone would have picked this story up had I submitted it traditionally because of how archaic it sounds, so in terms of artistic expression, stylistically speaking, I feel like this was a win.

Bianca Rose

Bettendorf