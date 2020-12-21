Letter: Plotting against Trump

George Soros was born in Hungary in 1930. After World War II he moved to England where he studied finance. He received a bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees. In 1956 he became an emigrant to the United States and eventually started a hedge fund and became very wealthy. Over time, he donated $32 billion to the Open Network Society, a funder of many left-wing organizations. One of the organizations started by the Open Network Society is "Democracy Alliance". Money from that organization financed the following meeting:

Five days after the 2016 election a four-day, closed-door meeting was held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, an expensive hotel in Washington, D.C. The purpose of the meeting was to plot the resistance to President Trump and how to move the Democratic Party to the left. The attendees included House Speaker Nance Pelosi, Senator Elizabeth Warren and the Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair, Rep. Keith Ellison.

Various ideas were brought forward as to how to stop Trump from implementing his 100-day plan, as they thought it was an assault on President Obama’s accomplishments. The resistance army, an organization of over 100 organizations, was formed to resist every Trump proposal.