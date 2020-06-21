Letter: Plutocracy leadership

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The current leadership of our country is going from bad to worse. We have both parties working very diligently to keep the wealthy content, while the remainder of the country is living paycheck to paycheck.

What happened? Both parties needed money to stay in power; they went for the money, and now they must worship whomever gave them the money. They will do everything in their power to keep the money coming, to help them get reelected.

Money that was used for education, infrastructure, healthcare and veterans is now unavailable. What happened? That money was given to the wealthy donors who helped our great leaders get elected again.

If we ever hope to change this tragic dilemma, the voters must demand that our gutless leaders work for the benefit of every American and eliminate the greed and corruption that is changing our country from a democracy to a corporate plutocracy.

Both parties are responsible for the demise of this current economy; they are only working for the folks of the Business Roundtable, who are really running our government.