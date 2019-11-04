U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s "Make ‘Em Squeal" award has been a big hit on Capitol Hill. So big that it has drawn the ire of Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, who is backing a Democrat to defeat Joni.
Each month she bestows this coveted award on some Deep State individual or agency for their big spending habits. October’s award went to federal agencies that have put a premium on promoting their own public images.
The $1.4 billion spent on government public relations and advertising each year is twice the amount dedicated for breast cancer research.
Federal agencies have paid more than $250,000 to construct their own costumes. The Department of Energy created a character modeled after the Grim Reaper. Most Americans can relate to that symbol of big government.
Government agencies are also spending millions of taxpayer dollars on public relations items: $605,000 for coloring books, $60,000 on key chains, $33,000 for snuggies, $17,000 for koozies, and $16,000 for fidget spinners.
While some of these marketing efforts do include legitimate activities like recruiting for the armed forces, much of it is purely propaganda: The U.S. Embassy in the United Kingdom paid to send British social media influencers on an all-expense paid junket for two weeks to film sets in the U.S. to promote American values. The State Department spent $630,000 of taxpayer money buying ghost followers on Facebook.
These expenditures will haunt taxpayers for years to come.
Sen. Ernst is working for us at the federal level. Let’s make sure she gets re-elected.
Mike Steffen
Moline