Letter: Points to remember

This year in the history of the United States of America is pivotal. Let me make these points:

• We are not safe in Donald Trump’s America. Violence, hatred and strife of all kinds prevails. There is murder in the streets many times a day.

Remember that when you vote.

• Under the guise of supporting Second Amendment rights and law and order, anyone (I mean anyone) can get a gun; children are roaming the streets with assault weapons, and our police are under direct attack trying to keep order.

Remember that when you vote.

• "Government of the people, by the people, for the people" is in great danger of being defeated and a dictatorship set in its place. The moral fabric of America is wearing thin on concern, compassion, cooperation and consensus. Is this the America you want going forward?

Remember that when you vote.

• America’s image has been severely tarnished and our world standing is in need of repair. We need to earn the respect of the world community again, and knowledgeable leadership is needed to accomplish that.

Remember that when you vote.