Letter: Police are fair

I watch the television program "Live PD" every weekend. It follows six to eight police departments around our country as they respond to calls for help — burglaries, shootings, domestic disputes, etc. In the four years I have been watching, I have never seen one instance in which the actions of the police were unfair, racist or in any way detrimental to a fair and reasonable reaction to what they are confronted with.

In my opinion, they go beyond a reasonable doubt to treat those they confront with respect and fairness.

I tuned in last weekend to see the new episodes only to find out they were cancelled due to respect for the death of George Floyd.

A TV program that shows honesty and integrity of our police departments is deleted from our viewing to show respect?

I think there is only one reason this action was taken — it furthers the desire of those who want to eliminate the power of our law enforcement in order to fulfill their main objective: anarchy and lawlessness in our country and hatred of those who serve and protect us.

I’m too old to care about what this means to my future, but I certainly care about the future of my children and grandchildren.