Letter: Police are fair

I watch the television program "Live PD" every weekend. It follows six to eight police departments around our country as they respond to calls for help — burglaries, shootings, domestic disputes, etc. In the four years I have been watching, I have never seen one instance in which the actions of the police were unfair, racist or in any way detrimental to a fair and reasonable reaction to what they are confronted with.
In my opinion, they go beyond a reasonable doubt to treat those they confront with respect and fairness.
I tuned in last weekend to see the new episodes only to find out they were cancelled due to respect for the death of George Floyd.
A TV program that shows honesty and integrity of our police departments is deleted from our viewing to show respect?
I think there is only one reason this action was taken — it furthers the desire of those who want to eliminate the power of our law enforcement in order to fulfill their main objective: anarchy and lawlessness in our country and hatred of those who serve and protect us.
I’m too old to care about what this means to my future, but I certainly care about the future of my children and grandchildren.
Please, don’t buy into the narrative that our police are unfair or biased. In almost all cases that is very far from the truth.
George Joseph
Bettendorf
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!