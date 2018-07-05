You were right, Vicky Danielson, in your letter published July 1 about problems on various paths stop signs being ignored by walkers, cyclists and runners. The small red stop signs posted, for example are overwhelmingly ignored. Apparently, the users feel they don't pertain to them and motorist have to yield to them even at the possibility of being rear-ended while turning off of Devil Glen Road, for example.
I have experienced this too often with brakes squealing behind me because I knew the individual on the path had no intent to obey the sign.
I have complained to an alderman who said he was aware of the problem. Nothing has changed. Hopefully it's not going to take a severe injury or accident to get the city of Bettendorf to address this safety issue. Safety of all parties are my only concern since I have had too many close calls. If a police officer sees me run a stop sign, a ticket would be issued. Cyclists and others using these paths should be held for the same standers. Maybe replacing stop signs with yield signs might help. It would be interesting to know how many tickets were issued for stop sign violations on the recreational path.
Ken Niebuhr
Bettendorf