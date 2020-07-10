Letter: Police deserve the benefit of doubt

Senseless police brutality? I feel I must respond to Ms. Altemus’ claim of police brutality. I, too, am an old lady with a son who will retire from the Chicago Police Dept soon. Not soon enough for me. He worked 90 hours of overtime in June.

First, it is illegal to tow a car with a person inside. Could the patrons of Wendy’s push the car out of the way, or could the patrons or manager of the Wendy’s have called a towing company? I’m sure Mr. Brooks would have been delighted to pay the towing fee. Instead they did what everyone does — they called the police.

The police MUST come and take action. If anyone is so inebriated they can’t stay awake waiting for their take out order, they MUST be arrested and taken off the streets. What followed was indeed senseless, not on the part of the police, but on .Brooks. A taser is considered a deadly weapon. If it would ever be used on a person with heart problems, it would be lethal. If a person were hit in their eye they would be blind. Go ahead and give the benefit of the doubt to Mr. Brooks. I wouldn’t.